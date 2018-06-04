MEREDITH — The Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad, based in Meredith & Weirs Beach, NH, is pleased to announce it will once again offer a special train schedule for those attending the 95th annual Laconia Motorcycle Week scheduled for June 9-16, 2018.
Of the four major motorcycle rallies that take place annually in the United States — Daytona, Myrtle Beach, Laconia and Sturgis — Laconia is the only major motorcycle rally to include train service for its attendees. In addition to train service, it’s also the oldest event dating back to 1924. In 2018, event officials are expecting more than 250,000 riders from across North America to enjoy riding on New Hampshire’s scenic roads and highways making it one of the best attended events in the United States.
For those wishing to avoid traffic delays to and from Weirs Beach, the hub of Laconia Motorcycle Week activities, round-trip train service will be available from Meredith to Weirs Beach and back. Free parking is also available in Meredith for motorcycles, cars and trucks. The cost of round-trip tickets from Meredith to Weirs Beach and back is $20.00 per person for ages four and up which includes parking, while ages three and under ride for free.
SATURDAY & SUNDAY – JUNE 9 & 10, 2018
Departures from Meredith to Weirs Beach every hour on the half hour from 10:30am to 4:30pm.
Departures from Weirs Beach back to Meredith every hour on the hour from 11:00am to 5:00pm.
THURSDAY, FRIDAY & SATURDAY - JUNE 14, 15 & 16, 2018
Departures from Meredith to Weirs Beach every hour on the half hour from 10:30am to 8:30pm.
Departures from Weirs Beach back to Meredith every hour on the hour from 11:00am to 9:00pm.
The Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad’s Meredith Station is located just off U.S. Route 3 in Meredith at 154 Main Street, while the Weirs Beach ticket booth is located at 211 Lakeside Ave., directly across from the arcades at Weirs Beach. For more information regarding 2018 departure schedules and special events for the Hobo & Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroads, visit www.HoboRR.com or call 603-745-2135.
