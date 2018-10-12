MEREDITH — The Winnipesaukee Playhouse Education Department will perform “Aida,” with music by Elton John, lyrics by Tim Rice, and book by Linda Woolverton, Robert Falls, and David Henry Hwang, on Oct. 19-21.
The play tells the story of an enslaved Nubian princess, Aida, who finds her heart entangled with Radames, an Egyptian soldier who is betrothed to the Pharaoh’s daughter, Amneris. As their forbidden love blossoms, Aida is forced to weigh her heart against the responsibility that she faces as the leader of her people.
“Aida” features a score by Elton John and Tim Rice.
Performed by students ages 10-18, it is directed by the Winnipesaukee Playhouse Director of Education Timothy L’Ecuyer.
“It has been exciting to work with students on a musical that so vibrantly juxtaposes the ancient and the contemporary,” he said. “‘Aida’ reminds us that what is distant history to some is someone else’s real life; that what seems distant may be more familiar than we think.”
Tickets range from $11 to $20 and are available online at www.winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org or over the phone at 603-279-0333.
Show times are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
“Aida” is sponsored by the New Hampton School.
The Winnipesaukee Playhouse, a year-round theatre, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported in part by the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, the Shubert Foundation, the Steinwachs Family Foundation, and by contributions from members of the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.