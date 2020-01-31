LACONIA — The Winnipesaukee Muskrats recently named St. Thomas Aquinas College Baseball Assistant and Recruiting Coordinator Rich Cesca, Jr. as the head coach for their summer 2020 season. He is the team's seventh head coach.
“Through Rich’s winning track record and expertise, especially with pitching, we’re planning for a big season on the field,” said Muskrats President Mike Smith.
As a transfer and two-year starter for St. Thomas Aquinas College, Cesca played catcher and first base. Upon graduating from STAC in 2016, he joined the staff as assistant coach, working with catchers and first basemen. The 2017 team broke a school record for wins and won the East Region Championship, finishing third in the nation at the Division II National Championship.
After STAC, he was hired as recruiting coordinator and hitting coach at the State University of New York, New Paltz. The 2018 New Paltz team saw improvement in batting average, doubles, triples and home runs. His responsibilities included coaching third base and working with hitters. The 2018 New Paltz team set a stolen base record and won their first playoff game in more than 10 years.
Cesca later returned to STAC as pitching coach. Last summer he coached in the NECBL for the Vermont Mountaineers. The Mountaineers led the league in team ERA and least hits given up. Most recently, Cesca was promoted to recruiting coordinator at STAC.
“This is a very ambitious year for the Muskrats organization and we are lucky to have Rich and his experience leading our players as we continue to build towards a memorable season,” said Muskrats General Manager Carey Hough.
The Muskrats home opener will be Wednesday, June 3, at Robbie Mills Field, at 6:05 p.m. against the Bristol Blues. For more details, call 413-330-6304, or visit muskratsbaseball.com.
