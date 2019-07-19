WOLFEBORO — The Winnipesaukee Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution recently welcomed Carol Hector-Harris for her presentation of From Gold Coast to Massachusetts, Quock Martrick: An African Who Became An Honorable Revolutionary Patriot.
Hector-Harris earned a bachelor of arts in journalism and a master of arts in political science from the Ohio State University. She is an award-winning journalist and educator with a career of more than 30 years. In the U.S. and the Caribbean, she is recognized as an expert communications strategist. As an educator, she has taught communications at Columbus State Community College in Ohio and journalism at Ohio University, where she is currently a Ph.D. candidate.
For more than 16 years she worked for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency as an external affairs officer based in New York City and Washington, D.C. Later, she was tapped to serve as the chief spokesperson and advisor to executives during the startup of the Louisiana Road Home Program, the largest disaster housing recovery program in U.S. history.
Hector-Harris stepped away from FEMA to handle media relations in 24 central Ohio counties during the 2010 Census. During that time, she established the state of Ohio media complete count committee.
Hector-Harris is the fifth great-granddaughter of Quock Martrick, who was born in Ghana in 1756 and served in the Revolutionary War with George Washington in New York. A husband and father, Martrick died in Stoughton, Massachusetts in 1838. In 2013, during an Ohio University Study Abroad program, Hector-Harris travelled to Ghana and met her Martrick relatives.
A seventh generation Bostonian, Hector-Harris lives in Columbus, Ohio with her husband, two sons and daughters-in-law, eight grandchildren and one great-grandson. She is a member of the Franklinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
