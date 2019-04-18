WOLFEBORO — The Winnipesaukee Chapter was recognized at the New Hampshire State Daughters of the American Revolution Spring Conference held March 30-31 in Concord with several awards.
The group earned an award for 100% Participation in the President General's Project “Moving Forward in Service to America,” the Chapter Achievement Award Level 2, an award for Outstanding Service as State Chair Junior American Citizens Committee for Sandra Hargy, and an award for Outstanding Electronic Media Coverage for the Public Relations & Media Committee.
Chapter Regent Susan Fossum was voted New Hampshire State Vice Regent for the 2019-2022 term. She will be installed at the Continental Congress June 26-30 in Washington, D.C.
For more information about Daughters of the American Revolution, call or email Susan Fossum at 603-581-9675 or susanbriggsfossum@hotmail.com.
