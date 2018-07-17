MOULTONBOROUGH — Area residents and visitors are invited to swim, kayak or canoe around Ragged Island on Lake Winnipesaukee to help raise awareness about the plight of New Hampshire's loons. The event, organized by Pam Halsey and Brenda Gallagher, will be held on Thursday, July 19, at 10 a.m. It is being co-sponsored by the Loon Preservation Committee, Lakes Region Conservation Trust, and Irwin Marine.
Boat support will be available to swimmers and paddlers.
Following the swim and paddle, Loon Preservation Committee Senior Biologist/Executive Director Harry Vogel will join us on Ragged Island and share statistics and a historical perspective on our loon population. Lakes Region Conservation Trust will offer a guided tour of the island which they help conserve in perpetuity.
Participants are encouraged to bring a bag lunch; beverages will be provided.
Registration is required. To register or for more information, visit www.loon.org/winni-swim.php, call 603-476-LOON (5666), or email info@loon.org.
Anyone who is unable to participate, but who would like to make a donation to the Loon Recovery Plan can send checks payable to Loon Preservation Committee to PO Box 604, Moultonborough, NH 03254.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.