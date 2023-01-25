MEREDITH — The Winnipesaukee Playhouse Education Department and the Winni Players Community Theatre, two branches of the Winnipesaukee Playhouse, are both holding auditions for upcoming spring productions. Information regarding auditions and online registration forms are available at winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org.

The Education Department will be producing two plays this spring. "Charlotte’s Web," a lovingly adapted version of the classic E.B. White novel will be performed Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 24-26. It will be directed by Patte Sarausky, a retired elementary school educator and longtime director and teacher for the Playhouse. Auditions will be held on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4, and local students aged 8-13 are encouraged to attend.

