MEREDITH — The Winnipesaukee Playhouse Education Department and the Winni Players Community Theatre, two branches of the Winnipesaukee Playhouse, are both holding auditions for upcoming spring productions. Information regarding auditions and online registration forms are available at winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org.
The Education Department will be producing two plays this spring. "Charlotte’s Web," a lovingly adapted version of the classic E.B. White novel will be performed Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 24-26. It will be directed by Patte Sarausky, a retired elementary school educator and longtime director and teacher for the Playhouse. Auditions will be held on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4, and local students aged 8-13 are encouraged to attend.
The Playhouse’s newly appointed director of education, Cory Lawson, will be at the helm for Shakespeare’s "Twelfth Night" which is open to local 13-18 year olds. Auditions will be held the week of Feb. 12. The show will be performed Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 14-16.
The Winni Players, one of the longest-running community theatre groups in the area, will be presenting Ken Ludwig’s "Lend Me a Tenor," on April 27. The group is holding auditions on Sunday and Tuesday, Feb. 19 and 21. The screwball comedy will be directed by Rick Morten who has directed for the players many times in the past, winning a NH Theatre Award for his direction of "The Laramie Project."
Newcomers are encouraged to audition for all productions and no previous experience is necessary. Additional information, including rehearsal schedules and much more, is available at winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org or by calling 603-279-0333.
