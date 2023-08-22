MEREDITH — The Winnipesaukee Playhouse Education Department and the Winni Players Community Theatre, two branches of the Winnipesaukee Playhouse, are holding auditions for the joint production of the classic musical "Fiddler on the Roof," on Sunday and Tuesday, Sept. 3 and 5.
One of the most popular musicals of the 20th century, "Fiddler on the Roof" is the Tony Award-winning sensation that introduced the world to favorite songs like “Tradition!”, “Sunrise, Sunset,” and “If I Were a Rich Man.” Milkman Tevye’s world is turned upside down by both the changing political landscape in his home country, and the changing ideals of a younger generation. Set in the area now called Ukraine, today this nearly 60-year-old musical resonates in a newly relevant way.
Auditions are open to local adults and students ages 8 and above. Those registered to audition will be asked to prepare a short monologue and song. Audition instructions and information about the production, and an online audition registration form, can be found on the Playhouse’s website, winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org. Auditions will take place at The Studio at Meredith Bay, a dance studio at 333 Daniel Webster Hwy.
The production will be directed by Cory Lawson, the Playhouse’s director of education and community engagement, and music directed by Judy Hayward. Newcomers are encouraged to register for an audition appointment. No previous experience is necessary. Questions can be sent to info@winniplayhouse.org.
