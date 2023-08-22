MEREDITH — The Winnipesaukee Playhouse Education Department and the Winni Players Community Theatre, two branches of the Winnipesaukee Playhouse, are holding auditions for the joint production of the classic musical "Fiddler on the Roof," on Sunday and Tuesday, Sept. 3 and 5.

One of the most popular musicals of the 20th century, "Fiddler on the Roof" is the Tony Award-winning sensation that introduced the world to favorite songs like “Tradition!”, “Sunrise, Sunset,” and “If I Were a Rich Man.” Milkman Tevye’s world is turned upside down by both the changing political landscape in his home country, and the changing ideals of a younger generation. Set in the area now called Ukraine, today this nearly 60-year-old musical resonates in a newly relevant way.

