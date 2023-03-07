LACONIA — It’s “Back to the Big Lake” for the 2023 Winni Dip events to benefit Special Olympics New Hampshire. The fundraisers have been “Do-It-Yourself” events for the past two years and will be returning to the Margate Resort in a new three-day format.

Friday, March 10, will bring the High School Dip and Middle School Dip back to the Margate. The school-based events are open to students as well as school faculty and staff throughout New Hampshire. Saturday is reserved for the Law Enforcement Dip open to police officers and other public safety personnel.

