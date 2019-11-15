GILFORD — The Belknap Mill Quilters’ Guild held their 42nd Annual Quilt Show at the Gilford Community Youth Center Oct. 5-6.

Visitors saw a custom car cover made out of quilt blocks, clothes lines hung with colorful and unique quilt squares, and over 100 quilts with traditional and modern patterns. Guests played vendor trivia, and shopped at the booths with a variety of merchandise for sale. They had a chance to have a lunch of homemade food from the Harvest Cafe, or visit the demonstration table to learn about new techniques and quilting modalities. There were also opportunities to enter the penny sale, baskets galore, or raffles.

Visitors also voted for their favorite quilts in seven categories. The results are as follows:

Bed Quilt

First place: Autumn Stars by Diane Orlowski

Second place: Feathered Stars by Jody Saulnier

Third place: Feathered Stars by Micci Freyenhagen

 

Lap Quilt

First place: Penny Rug Album by Margaret O’Brien, quilted by Salma Davis

Second place: Japanese Fans by Ginny Canning

Third place: Tom’s Library by Margaret O’Brien, quilted by Salma Davis

 

Large Wall 

First place: French Doors by Mary Boutin, quilted by Michelle Plourde

Second place: Mouse Christmas by Susan Goodwin

Third place: Cats Fancy by Susan Goodwin

 

Small Wall Hanging 

First place: Beach Bums by Mary Boutin, quilted by Salma Davis

Second place: Tree Dimensional by Helen Hemeon

Third place: Melody the Otter by Diane Beaman

 

Very Small Wall Hanging 

First place: Tiny Sampler by Kim Gregoire

Second place: Watering Can and Flowers on Wool by Kim Gregoire

Third place: Little Mouse by Susan Goodwin

 

Wearable 

First place: Tula Pink Tote by Ila Mattila

Second place: Sunflower Poppins Bag by Sue Orrill

Third place: Show Off Bag by Nancy Jewell

 

Other 

First place: Square Tuffett by Ila Mattila

Second place: Nutcracker Penny Rug by Mary Boutin

Third place: Harvest Penny Rug by Marleen Morin

