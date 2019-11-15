GILFORD — The Belknap Mill Quilters’ Guild held their 42nd Annual Quilt Show at the Gilford Community Youth Center Oct. 5-6.
Visitors saw a custom car cover made out of quilt blocks, clothes lines hung with colorful and unique quilt squares, and over 100 quilts with traditional and modern patterns. Guests played vendor trivia, and shopped at the booths with a variety of merchandise for sale. They had a chance to have a lunch of homemade food from the Harvest Cafe, or visit the demonstration table to learn about new techniques and quilting modalities. There were also opportunities to enter the penny sale, baskets galore, or raffles.
Visitors also voted for their favorite quilts in seven categories. The results are as follows:
Bed Quilt
First place: Autumn Stars by Diane Orlowski
Second place: Feathered Stars by Jody Saulnier
Third place: Feathered Stars by Micci Freyenhagen
Lap Quilt
First place: Penny Rug Album by Margaret O’Brien, quilted by Salma Davis
Second place: Japanese Fans by Ginny Canning
Third place: Tom’s Library by Margaret O’Brien, quilted by Salma Davis
Large Wall
First place: French Doors by Mary Boutin, quilted by Michelle Plourde
Second place: Mouse Christmas by Susan Goodwin
Third place: Cats Fancy by Susan Goodwin
Small Wall Hanging
First place: Beach Bums by Mary Boutin, quilted by Salma Davis
Second place: Tree Dimensional by Helen Hemeon
Third place: Melody the Otter by Diane Beaman
Very Small Wall Hanging
First place: Tiny Sampler by Kim Gregoire
Second place: Watering Can and Flowers on Wool by Kim Gregoire
Third place: Little Mouse by Susan Goodwin
Wearable
First place: Tula Pink Tote by Ila Mattila
Second place: Sunflower Poppins Bag by Sue Orrill
Third place: Show Off Bag by Nancy Jewell
Other
First place: Square Tuffett by Ila Mattila
Second place: Nutcracker Penny Rug by Mary Boutin
Third place: Harvest Penny Rug by Marleen Morin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.