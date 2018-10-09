MEREDITH — Last year, third grade students at Inter-Lakes Elementary School were each given a cabbage from Bonnie Cabbages to grow at home.
Eight students, now in fourth grade, competed to grow the largest cabbage. The competition is completed, and the results are in.
In third place, with a cabbage weighing 14.8 pounds, is Audrey Gumpert. Second place goes to Brooke Doten, with a cabbage weighing 15.5 pounds. Lucas Hurd earned first place, with a cabbage weighing 16 pounds.
Lucas’s name will be submitted to Bonnie Cabbage for a state-wide contest.
