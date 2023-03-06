LACONIA — WinnAero is planning its spring 2023 teacher professional development workshop schedule. All workshops are one day and taught by certified science, technology and engineering professionals.
The workshops will be conducted at the Laconia Airport and at Rogue Space Systems, WinnAero’s space education partner.
The schedule of workshops at the Laconia Airport is:
Wednesday, March 15 — Introduction to Aviation
Wednesday, April 5 — Aircraft Systems and Airport Operations
Thursday, April 20 — The Air Environment
Workshops held at Rogue Space Systems are:
Saturday, March 18 — Rockets
Saturday, April 1 — The Space Environment
Saturday, April 15 — Spacecraft
Workshops are taught using nationally recognized Civil Air Patrol Aerospace Education curricula modules. The registration fee includes workshop materials, lunch and snacks. Workshop participants may qualify for professional development credit and participants should check with their SAU guidelines. The workshops are under the leadership of Dan Caron of Gilford High School. Caron, a technology and engineering teacher, is WinnAero’s director of educational programs.
“These workshops can help any classroom science or technology teacher present STEM subjects using hands-on aviation and aerospace activities as the basis,” Caron said.
