LACONIA — Karen Mitchell, president of the nonprofit WinnAero, said her group will partner with the Laconia Airport Authority to host an open house on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The popular family-oriented event, dubbed “Wings, Water & Wheels," will offer a touch-a-plane, touch-a-truck format.
"Several aircraft owners will display their airplanes along with Gilford fire and police vehicles, large excavators and snowplows and a vintage midget race car from a private collection," Mitchell said.
NH Marine Patrol also plans to attend, and a construction crane, a Stafford Oil truck and other construction vehicles will round out the display. “This is an excellent opportunity to speak directly with the pilots, operators, police and fire personnel about their planes, vehicles and careers,” Mitchell said.
Kids will be able to “fly,” using the WinnAero Flight Simulators, and speak to members of the Winnipesaukee Rocket Club, the Civil Air Patrol and the ACE Academy. Kids under 18 may also fly actual orientation flights at the event thanks to the local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association.
The world’s largest association of aircraft owners will donate five of their aircraft and pilots to fly children, free of charge, on “Young Eagles Flights” at the open house. CR Helicopter Inc. of Nashua will offer free helicopter rides to children and adults.
A donation will be requested upon entry. As part of WinnAero’s fundraising efforts, a 50-50 cash raffle will be added this year. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from the Beans & Greens food truck.
WinnAero will also operate its ACE Academy week-long day camps in July for elementary, middle and high school students. Session themes include drones, engineering, search and rescue and general aviation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.