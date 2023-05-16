Future flyer

A future pilot gets acquainted with an experimental ultralight at a previous Wings, Water & Wheels open house. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Karen Mitchell, president of the nonprofit WinnAero, said her group will partner with the Laconia Airport Authority to host an open house on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The popular family-oriented event, dubbed “Wings, Water & Wheels," will offer a touch-a-plane, touch-a-truck format.

"Several aircraft owners will display their airplanes along with Gilford fire and police vehicles, large excavators and snowplows and a vintage midget race car from a private collection," Mitchell said.

