LACONIA — Dorcas Gordon will offer a presentation about estate law Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Theater. The event is free and open to the public.
Gordon will focus on estate planning documents that all individuals should have in place, including revocable trusts, last wills and testaments, durable powers of attorney for financial matters and durable powers of attorney for healthcare, and living will declarations. She will discuss how correct use of these documents can avoid probate and guardianship proceedings, and highlight recent changes in the law, which may make it necessary for individuals to update their current documents. Questions from the audience will be welcome.
For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.