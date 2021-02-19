LACONIA — Sledding, skiing, and skating may be the favored activities in the Lakes Region right now, but warmer weather and summer vacation season will be here before we know it. With COVID precautions making screen- and home-based learning a reality for many students, now is the time to plan for a summer of outdoor, nature-based fun and adventure.
Prescott Farm’s WildQuest Camp is the perfect solution for families looking for a camp that kids will love and that grownups can feel good about. March 1st marks the last day to take advantage of a 10% early bird discount.
The day camp, located on White Oaks Road in Laconia, runs nine weeks in the summer (June 28 – Aug. 7) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with extended care hours available (8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.).
WildQuest Summer Camp features unique nature-based themes for ages 4-14. Campers age 13 and 14 participate in the Leader in Training program which emphasizes hands-on team building and explores various leadership styles.
Camp Director Jake Newcomb and the WildQuest staff are eager to create a memorable experience for campers. “We are confident that our COVID-19 guidelines and experience running other in-person programs prepares us to lead campers in dynamic, informative and fun adventures that they can carry with them for a long time to come!”
For details about WildQuest Camps (including April Vacation Camp), Early Bird and Prescott Farm member discounts, and scholarship opportunities, visit prescottfarm.org or call 603-366-5695.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.