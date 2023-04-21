The Wicwas Lake Grange 292, located at 150 Meredith Center Road (across from Child’s Park, will be holding their annual Open House on Saturday, April 29, from 1 to 3 p.m.

There will be exhibitors and tables of items for sale. Participants include a maple syrup dealer, a local forger, a beekeeper and more. Refreshments will be served.

