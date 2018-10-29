PLYMOUTH — Recent upgrades of the energy infrastructure at the Whole Village Family Resource Center and the neighboring Bridge House homeless shelter are projected to save $25,000 annually in propane and electricity costs.
The savings already allowed Bridge House to start offering a nightly family-style meal for residents and staff members.
“It’s done wonders for the cohesiveness of the group,” said Susan Amburg, director of the Whole Village Family Resource Center. “You have a different relationship after you’ve sat across the table from someone.”
The two-and-a-half-year project involved nearly as many partners as the number of photovoltaic panels installed on the roof of the two buildings. Local and state organizations, ranging from Granite United Way and the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation to New Hampshire Electric Cooperative and Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative, joined forces to identify energy-saving opportunities. The result has been an overall 80 percent reduction in annual electricity consumption.
Sandra Jones, director of PAREI and the de facto project manager, said the Whole Village project was guided by the motto “Reduce Before You Produce.”
Initial efforts focused on improving the energy efficiency of the buildings by retrofitting indoor and outdoor lighting with LED fixtures and timers, installing a new central air conditioning unit, reducing standby power loss, adjusting HVAC controls, and teaching the building occupants to make more efficient use of energy.
With an efficient building shell and energy systems in place, the project moved on to the construction of a new 33-kilowatt solar photovoltaic array capable of producing enough power for eight typical homes. The new array on the roof of the Whole Village building joins a 25 KW solar PV array at the Bridge House which was one of the project’s first undertakings. At Whole Village, the combination of energy conservation, the new energy-efficiency upgrades, and solar array has resulted in an annual electricity consumption drop from 122,610 kilowatt-hours to 47,537 KWH in July.
“Once the solar PV is online for a year, we expect to see their electric load at Whole Village drop to 22,200 KWH annually. That’s an 82 percent drop,” said Jones.
“The directors of both Whole Village and Bridge House came to PAREI, asking for ways to reduce their energy and their costs. We made it happen one meeting, one step, and one building at a time.”
The majority of funding for the project came from local and statewide businesses who purchased $321,875 in state tax credits provided through the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority. Businesses that donate to local projects that have received a CDFA business tax credit grant can get at least 75 percent of that contribution back in the form of a state business tax credit.
Also taking a lead role in the project was the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative which provided technical advice and incentives totaling more than $20,000.
“The amount of staff time the Co-op dedicated to this project was so appreciated,” Amburg said.
