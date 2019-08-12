PLYMOUTH — White Mountain Toastmasters will hold an open house, with three speakers of various levels of experience presenting prepared speeches, on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
President Joe Reid said, “White Mountain Toastmasters provides a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to develop their communication and leadership skills."
As well as hearing from the speakers, members and guests at the open house will experience a regular Toastmasters meeting that includes prepared speeches, Table Topics— impromptu speeches— and evaluations.
The event will take place at the Common Man Inn & Spa, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Guests are asked to arrive by 6:15 p.m. to get a meeting buddy.
To register or for more information, email Patsy Dullea at patsydullea@gmail.com.
White Mountain Toastmasters meets each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Common Man Inn & Spa, 231 Main St.
