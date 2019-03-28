PLYMOUTH — The Trailhead and Backcountry Steward Programs at the the White Mountain National Forest encourage outdoor safety and conservation in the WMNF by engaging with hikers, backpackers and climbers at trailheads and on the trail to promote responsible enjoyment and protection of public land. This program has been successful at reducing the number of hiking-related search and rescue incidents as unprepared hikers hit the trail.
Join WMNF for the annual trailhead and backcountry steward training session at Plymouth State University on April 6. Registration will take place from 8-8:30 a.m. The morning session will focus on the history and structure of the program, its impact and partner agencies, the HikeSafe and Leave No Trace programs. The afternoon session provides real-world scenarios, public interaction and additional training for those interested in taking those messages on the trail.
Speakers from the U.S. Forest Service, law enforcement, New Hampshire Fish and Game, New Hampshire State Parks as well as seasoned stewards from prior years provide an engaging and interactive discussion of White Mountain HikeSafe recommendations, search and rescue incidents as well as how stewards help to reduce these incidents and their stories.
This session is required for all volunteer who will act as Trailhead or Backcountry stewards in 2019. While the training is required to volunteer during the season, attendance at training does not equate a commitment to become a volunteer for the season.
Returning volunteers are asked to bring their uniform. All trainees should bring their own lunches.
The training is Saturday, April 6, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Plymouth State University, Boyd Hall Room 220. There is no fee for this event.
To sign-up, visit bit.ly/signupwmnf.
With questions, contact John Marunowski at jmarunowski@fs.fed.us, 603-536-6106, or wmnfvolunteers@gmail.com.
