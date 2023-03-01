Wolfeboro Friends of Music brings to Wolfeboro the Strafford Wind Symphony’s concert, "A Touch of Ireland and Beyond," on Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m. The concert will be at Brewster Academy’s Anderson Hall. (Courtesy photo)
WOLFEBORO — Wolfeboro Friends of Music brings to Wolfeboro the Strafford Wind Symphony’s concert, "A Touch of Ireland and Beyond," on Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m. The concert will be at Brewster Academy’s Anderson Hall.
The Strafford Wind Symphony is comprised of 55 musicians from New Hampshire and Maine. The musicians are retired USAF and U.S. Army bands, retired/present music educators, educators, medical professionals, business professionals, but most importantly, lifelong musicians and continuing students of music. SWS is directed by Wolfeboro’s own, Jeffrey Smith, artistic director and Robert Burns, associate conductor. SWS also is proud to premiere featured bassoon soloist and a senior at Kingswood Regional High School, Charlotte Gauthier.
Charlotte Gauthier has studied bassoon with Janet Polk in Durham for the past six years. She has performed as a bassoonist in several regional youth bands and orchestras, and she has been selected twice to perform at the NH All-State Music Festival, receiving Outstanding Audition Honors in 2022 as the top-scoring bassoon player.
Brewster Academy’s Anderson Hall is located at 80 Academy Drive.
Tickets are available at the door or at Black’s Paper Store and Avery Insurance, or by visiting wfriendsofmusic.org, or by calling 603-569-2151. The audience is encouraged, but not required, to be vaccinated and to wear masks. Middle school and elementary students can attend free when accompanied by an adult, as are high school students with their school ID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.