Wolfeboro Friends of Music brings to Wolfeboro the Strafford Wind Symphony's concert, "A Touch of Ireland and Beyond," on Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m.  The concert will be at Brewster Academy's Anderson Hall.

WOLFEBORO — Wolfeboro Friends of Music brings to Wolfeboro the Strafford Wind Symphony’s concert, "A Touch of Ireland and Beyond," on Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m.  The concert will be at Brewster Academy’s Anderson Hall. 

The Strafford Wind Symphony is comprised of 55 musicians from New Hampshire and Maine. The musicians are retired USAF and U.S. Army bands, retired/present music educators, educators, medical professionals, business professionals, but most importantly, lifelong musicians and continuing students of music. SWS is directed by Wolfeboro’s own, Jeffrey Smith, artistic director and Robert Burns, associate conductor. SWS also is proud to premiere featured bassoon soloist and a senior at Kingswood Regional High School, Charlotte Gauthier.  

