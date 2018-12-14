CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services Aquatic Resource Mitigation Program has awarded funding totaling $4,288,402.75 for 26 projects around the state, including Lakes Region towns Canterbury, Northfield, and Tuftonboro.
The NHDES ARM Fund, established by law, accepts payment as a mitigation option for certain projects that impact wetlands and are not able to provide other forms of mitigation. An ARM Fund Site Selection Committee is charged with selecting high priority projects that most effectively compensate for the loss of wetlands functions and values caused by the projects that paid into the fund. According to the law, the chosen projects are subject to approval by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the New Hampshire Wetlands Council.
One project receiving funds in 2018 in the Lakes Region is the Great Meadow Phase II by the Tuftonboro Conservation Commission in the Pemigewasset-Winnipesaukee River Service Area in Tuftonboro. The project was awarded $76,500. Tuftonboro will protect the Great Meadow, a 509-acre wetland that contains most of the headwaters of the third order Melvin River, which is the largest inflow stream to Moultonborough Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee. The project includes a 50-acre property and a 90-acre property which abut the 204-acre, seven-lot town property, all of which overlies the Great Meadow wetland and aquifer. The parcel contains an intact aquatic resource buffer of over 11,000 feet of wetland edge. Wildlife habitat is exceptional, as is the underlying ecological integrity of the two parcels that lie within a 2600-acre unfragmented forest block and much of the Great Meadow lies within Tier 1 or Tier 2 WAP habitat.
In the Merrimack River Service Area, the Stillhouse Forest project by the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests in Canterbury and Northfield received $150,000 in funding. The project works to protect 215 acres that includes over a mile of undeveloped frontage on the Merrimack River and is located directly across from Penacook and Boscawen Water Precinct’s three main drinking water wells. This property has 20 acres of wetlands, two significant oxbows that support high quality silver maple floodplain forest, a mile long perennial stream containing native brook trout, exceptional riparian wildlife habitat, several rare or threatened species, two exemplary natural communities, and 14 confirmed vernal pools. Two possible exemplary natural communities include the dry river bluff natural community and the silver maple-false nettle-sensitive fern floodplains which contain the vernal pools and silver maples that are hundreds of years old.
Other projects include the World Fellowship Center/Whitton Pond by the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust in the Saco Service Area in Albany, and the Birch Ridge Community Forest by the Southeast Land Trust in the Pemigewasset-Winnipesaukee & Salmon Falls Piscataqua Service Areas in New Durham.
In the Salmon Falls to Piscataqua River Service Area, projects are the Governor’s Run-Lamprey River by Southeast Land Trust in Epping, the Lamprey River Shoreline by the Nature Conservancy in Durham, the Living Shoeline at Wagon Hill Farm by the Town of Durham, the Lubberland Creek Acquisition by the Nature Conservancy in Durham, the Lubberland Creek Restoration by the Town of Newmarket, the Mathes Family Limited Partnership by Southeast Land Trust in Epping, and the Mullen Tract by the Southeast Land Trust in Fremont.
In the Merrimack River Service Area, projects include the Brox Community Lands Conservation Easement by the Milford Conservation Commission in Milford, the Piscataquog South Branch Connectivity Project by the Francestown Land Trust in Francestown, and the Robert French Fee by Piscataquog Land Conservancy in Weare. In the Merrimack River (CTAP) Service Area, projects are the Country Hill Estates Parcel Preservation by the Concord Conservation Commission in Concord, the Jennings Conservation Easement by the Piscataquog Land Conservancy in Goffstown, and the Parker Farm’s Forest by the Forest Society and the Town of Auburn.
Projects in the Lower Connecticut River Service Area are the Cranberry Bog Culvert Replacement and Stream Restoration by the Town of Winchester, the Granite Lake Headwaters by the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Stoddard, the North Branch Sugar River Land Conservation Project/Ruger Property Acquisition by New Hampshire Fish and Game in Newport, Croydon and Grantham, the Thompson Brook Restoration by the Cheshire County Conservation District in Surry, and the Tunis District Headwater And Wetland Protection by the Upper Valley Land Trust in Hanover. In the Lower Connecticut Service and Contoocook River Service Area, the project funded is the Bearce Property by the Monadnock Conservancy in Jaffrey and Rindge.
In the Middle Connecticut River Service Area, funded projects are the Jean Chamberlin North by the Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust in Bath, the Jean Chamberlin South by the Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust in Haverhill, and the Neil Chamberlin Conservation Area by the Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust in Bath.
For more information about the The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services Aquatic Resource Mitigation Program, visit www.des.nh.gov, or contact NHDES Mitigation Coordinator Lori Sommer at lori.sommer@des.nh.gov or 603-271-4059.
