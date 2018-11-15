LACONIA — On Saturday, Nov. 17, the The Wellness Complex, formerly Laconia Athletic and Swim Club, is offering a free, 10 minute chair massage for everyone who brings in three non-perishable food items. Massages will be given by new therapist Brenda. Donations will be distributed within the community to help those in need this holiday season. The Wellness Complex is located at 827 N. Main St., across from the fire station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.