WEIRS BEACH — Weirs Beach will get a jump on Independence Day by presenting its fireworks on Tuesday, July 3, at 11:59 p.m. This longstanding tradition began back in the 1950s. Hundreds of people show up on Lakeside Avenue to get into good position for viewing the spectacular show. Boaters parade in and fill the bay overlooking Weirs Beach in a sea of red and green lights reflecting off the water.
After Independence Day, Weirs Beach fireworks continue with a special Sunday show on July 8 at 10 p.m., and then every Friday night at 10 p.m., until the final show on Sunday of Labor Day weekend at 10 p.m.
The Weirs Action Committee welcomes donations to donations to support the regular Friday night fireworks program. For up-to-date fireworks information and for secure donations, visit: www.WeirsBeachFireworks.com and/or Facebook.com/WeirsBeach.WAC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.