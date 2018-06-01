TILTON — The Winnisquam Watershed Network’s Weed Watcher training class originally planned for June 2 has been rescheduled. The class will now be held on June 9 from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the Franklin Savings Bank at 67 Laconia Road in Tilton, behind the Tilton Diner. All are welcome.
