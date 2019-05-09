CENTER HARBOR — On Wednesday mornings in May, the Center Harbor Congregational Church holds A Dialogue on Faith from 9 to 10 a.m.
The group meets in the lounge below the sanctuary. All in the community from diverse faith traditions, including Judaism, Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, and agnostic, are invited to join and learn from faith journeys and traditions different from one’s own.
The group will use the book “The Faith Club” by Ranya Idliby, Suzanne Oliver, and Priscilla Warner, as background for the discussion. For more information, call Pam Brown 603-471-9357.
