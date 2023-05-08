Independent recording artist Michelle Brooks-Thompson will perform on Saturday, May 27, to benefit Camp Resilience of Gilford in a We Care concert hosted by Temple B'nai Israel. The show will take place at the Interlakes Community Auditorium in Meredith, 7:30 p.m. Brooks-Thompson was a finalist on the NBC television show "The Voice." Lend a helping hand to make it possible for veterans and first responders to receive complimentary tickets to the concert. Donated tickets will be distributed to those who have served and those who continue to serve to be honored guests at the show. For tickets and more information, visit tbinh.org/we-care-concerts. (Courtesy photo)
MEREDITH — Michelle Brooks-Thompson, a national award-winning independent recording artist and entertainer, will perform on Saturday, May 27, to benefit Camp Resilience of Gilford. The show will take place at the Interlakes Community Auditorium, 7:30 p.m.
Brooks-Thompson is known for her appearance as a finalist on the NBC television show "The Voice." With her dynamic, powerhouse vocals, Brooks-Thompson will pay tribute to iconic female voices such as Aretha, Whitney and Tina, as well as saluting America with her own stirring rendition of the "Star-Spangled Banner," complete with an honor guard.
We Care has been talent to the Lakes Region for the last 10 years while “lending a helping hand” and raising more than $150,000 for valuable nonprofit organizations, like Camp Resilience. The mission of Camp Resilience is to “help those who served bounce back and improve in mind, body, and spirit” by organizing and providing free two- and three-day retreats “designed to help service members, veterans, first responders and their loved ones recover and maintain their physical, psychological and emotional well-being. The retreats combine peer-to-peer counseling, life skills workshops, and outdoor experiential learning.” For more information, visit camp-resilience.org.
We Care is offering the opportunity to “lend your helping hand” to make it possible for veterans and first responders to receive complimentary tickets to see the concert. Donated tickets will be distributed to those who have served and those who continue to serve to be honored guests at the show. Ticket donors will be recognized in the concert program.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. for general admission seating. Interlakes Community Auditorium is at 1 Laker Lane. For tickets and more information, visit tbinh.org/we-care-concerts.
