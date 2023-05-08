Michelle Brooks-Thompson in concert

Independent recording artist Michelle Brooks-Thompson will perform on Saturday, May 27, to benefit Camp Resilience of Gilford in a We Care concert hosted by Temple B'nai Israel. The show will take place at the Interlakes Community Auditorium in Meredith, 7:30 p.m. Brooks-Thompson was a finalist on the NBC television show "The Voice." Lend a helping hand to make it possible for veterans and first responders to receive complimentary tickets to the concert. Donated tickets will be distributed to those who have served and those who continue to serve to be honored guests at the show. For tickets and more information, visit tbinh.org/we-care-concerts. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — Michelle Brooks-Thompson, a national award-winning independent recording artist and entertainer, will perform on Saturday, May 27, to benefit Camp Resilience of Gilford. The show will take place at the Interlakes Community Auditorium, 7:30 p.m.

Brooks-Thompson is known for her appearance as a finalist on the NBC television show "The Voice." With her dynamic, powerhouse vocals, Brooks-Thompson will pay tribute to iconic female voices such as Aretha, Whitney and Tina, as well as saluting America with her own stirring rendition of the "Star-Spangled Banner," complete with an honor guard.

