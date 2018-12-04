CENTER HARBOR — Proceeds of the Waukewan Ladies League's fun day of golf in its 45th Invitational allowed the women to donate $3,000 to Voices Against Violence.
Meg Kennedy Dugan, executive director of the Plymouth-based nonprofit organization that provides safety and support to those faced with domestic and sexual violence, accepted the check on behalf of the agency.
Voices Against Violence is one of 13 crisis centers in New Hampshire that operates under the Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence and supports 18 towns in the region. It provides direct service to survivors of assaults, bullying and human trafficking, and works with police departments, hospitals and mental health clinics to not only get victims the help they need, but to go through it all with them, if needed. The agency also operates a 24-hour crisis hotline so people can reach out to them.
In addition to those services, Dugan said they provide public education on issues such as sexual and domestic violence, assuring people that help is available if they ever find themselves in need.
The Ladies League said it is proud to support such a worthy organization.
