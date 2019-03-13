WOLFEBORO — The Wentworth Watershed Association has purchased 111 acres of land on the Brewster Heath from the Jean Roberts Trust in order to protect the rich and varied wetlands and wildlife and to provide for multiple forms of community access.
Having launched the Campaign for Heath Brook in July 2018, the association raised more than $325,000 in seven months, which provided the funds to purchase the land and cover related closing costs and future stewardship.
The Wentworth Watershed Association received 200 donations from area families and individuals, as well as leadership grants from the Land Bank of Wolfeboro-Tuftonboro and The Wolfeboro Fund, and a donation from the Wolfeboro Conservation Commission.
As of the purchase date, the association officially owns the Brewster Heath Preserve and the Wolfeboro Conservation Commission holds the conservation easement on the preserve.
“We are so grateful for the enthusiasm and financial commitment that we received from our members and from donors in the community,” said the association’s president, Anne Blodget. “This new preserve in Wolfeboro will protect wetlands and wildlife, preserve water quality, and allow community access and educational opportunities.”
Access to the Brewster Heath Preserve is from MacManus Road, adjacent to the Kingswood Golf Course and near the Crescent Lake School.
“This is a great opportunity for the Wentworth Watershed Association to partner with the Governor Wentworth Regional School District, Lakes Region Technology Center, and Brewster Academy to provide students with walking access to a living lab for education and recreation in the wild,“ said Executive Director Julie Brown, noting that the community will have access to the preserve for hiking, cross-country running, skiing, and snowmobiling.
Irving Roberts and his family, as well as to Ken Perry and David Countway, made donations and committed to helping the association acquire the property for conservation.
Planning for new trails on the property will begin this spring. The association’s website, wentworthwatershed.org, has details about the Brewster Heath Preserve and the association’s work in the community, as well as on upcoming programs.
Contact the office at info@wentworthwatershed.org or 603-534-0222 to be added to the mailing list to hear about programs like the Wolfeboro Water Summit which will take place on Saturday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Great Hall at the Wolfeboro Town Hall.
