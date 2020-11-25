HOLDERNESS — Learn the basics of watercoloring by practicing one of the most dynamic things to paint: water. Join LRCC member, Cecilia, on Saturday, Nov. 28 from 3-4 p.m. for this virtual program. Cecilia will start by going over techniques for painting water, followed by an optional watercoloring session and art show. All experience-levels welcome. This program is aimed at sharing ideas and techniques to help us capture the tranquility of Squam Lake through watercolor.
Participants should have watercolor supplies (paper, paint, fresh water, a cup or bowl, and paint brushes). Bring a reference photo as there will be a create and share portion during the Zoom session. Reference photos to share will be provided.
Registration is required. Register to receive the Zoom link by visiting the Squam Lakes Association website (www.squamlakes.org) or calling (603) 968-7336.
