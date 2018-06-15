CENTER SANDWICH — The League of NH Craftsmen at the Sandwich Home Industries will offer a day-long workshop on how to turn a favorite photo into a watercolor portrait, taught by local painter and sculptor Kathryn Field.
The workshop, for those with intermediate and advanced-level watercolor experience, will be offered June 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tuition for the class is $130, which includes all materials. For more information, call 603-284-6831 or visit centersandwich.nhcrafts.org/watercolor-drawing-classes/.
