GILMANTON — The Gilmanton Historical Society will lead a walking tour of Beech Grove Cemetery on July 24. This beautiful, but little known, cemetery in The Corners is the resting place of many of the early residents of that part of town. The tour will begin at 6 p.m. and will be led by John Dickey, president of the society. Please wear good walking shoes, as the ground is uneven and walking will be required.
To access the cemetery, use Greeley Farm Road, which is the first right off NH Route 140 when headed toward Gilmanton Iron Works from the junction of NH Routes 107 and 140. Parking will be along Greeley Farm Road. Someone will be there to show folks where to park and how to find the walking path into the cemetery. For more information, contact John Dickey at 603-267-6098 or via e-mail at jdickey@metrocast.net.
This is the third program of the Society’s 2018 summer series. On August 28, John Dickey will offer a program on Gilmanton post cards. The final program, on Sept. 25, will feature Steve Blunt performing as John Hutchinson with Songs and Stories of the Hutchinson Family Singers.
The Society’s Museum in Old Town Hall is open every Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon, June through August. The programs are free and open to the public. Donations to support the work of the Society are always welcome.
