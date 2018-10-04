LACONIA — The New Hampshire Humane Society will host a “Wags, Whiskers & Wine” fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Margate Resort in Weirs Beach. The new food and beverage sampling event will feature food from numerous area restaurants including Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant, Annie’s Catering, Huot Culinary Center, Patrick’s Pub & Eatery and many more. Local wineries including Hermit Woods Winery will provide samples of wine. There will also be a cash bar.
Attendees will be able to enjoy live music and participate in a silent auction for many items, including trips to Tuscany and Sonoma Wine Country, collectibles like a signed Tom Brady Patriots helmet, an autographed Fleetwood Mac guitar and a signed photo of Tom Petty, and many more.
There will also be a “Rack O’ Wine” raffle and a "Grab Bag O’ Wine" raffle. Participants can win up to 36 bottles and a beautiful wine rack for your home at $20 a chance. (Ticket holders do not need not be present to win.
This entire experience is only $50 per person. Attendees must be 21 to sample the alcohol or win the raffle. One hundred percent of proceeds will benefit the New Hampshire Humane Society.
Sponsors of the event include Meredith Village Savings Bank, Sawyers Jewelry, Morgan Stanley, WLNH, WEMJ and 93.3 The Wolf.
Tickets are limited and are available at www.nhhumane.org, by calling 603-524-3252, or just stop in at the Humane Society at 1305 Meredith Center Road in Laconia.
