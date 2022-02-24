LACONIA — Humble Grunt Work, a veterans recognition group, is hosting a veterans appreciation event on Saturday, Feb. 26. The event is for everyone to attend in support of veterans. Come have lunch with a hero and then take a wagon ride. Join us on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and see what Humble Grunt Work has been doing for local veterans. This event is free for all veterans. For more information visit www.humblegruntwork.org
