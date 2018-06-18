MEREDITH — VynnArt Gallery in Meredith will host a “Fifty Shades of Blue” pop-up art show from Thursday, June 21 to Sunday, July 8. The opening reception will be held Thursday, June 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. All are welcome.
This show features local Lakes Region artists who have been inspired by the color “blue.” From ultramarine and cobalt, to cerulean and Prussian, these artists turned to the sky, water, nature, favorite objects, and even a bit of feeling blue emotion to find their shades of blue when creating these works of art. Working in oils, watercolors, pastels, acrylics and mixed media, this group of talent brings to life the color blue in many forms.
For this show, artist Wendy Wilson of Laconia, drew her inspiration for the garden and painted beautiful blue hydrangeas. Tones of rich warm summer blues make the blooms jump off the canvas. Whereas, artist Richard Mundy of Meredith, chose shades of cool winter blues to paint his view of Meredith in the snow.
Other featured artists include Marie Kelly, Meredith; Ed Rushbrook, Gilford; Rob Caron, Meredith; Jean Kennedy, Gilford; Jackie Roy, Meredith; BJ Eckardt, Belmont; Elaine Morrison, Laconia; JoAnne Reynolds, Meredith; and others.
VynnArt Gallery, located at 30 Main Street in Meredith, is open from 11 am to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information call 603-279-0057.
