MEREDITH — On Nov, 1, VynnArt Art Gallery, 30 Main St., will begin a two month exhibit of humorous and satirical pastel paintings of pigs engaged in human-like activities and situations by Alton artist, humorist and author Duane Hammond. An opening reception will be held Thursday, Nov. 1 from 4-7 p.m.
VynnArt Art Gallery exhibit 'Pigs in a Poke' opens Nov. 1 with reception
The exhibit titled 'Pigs in a Poke' will be accompanied by other examples of his watercolor and pastel paintings of landscapes, seascapes, and cityscapes. Included in the show are two paintings that earned a 2018 first place and ‘Best of Show’ at the Lakes Region Art Association’s annual show.
Hammond is a 1964 graduate in graphic design from the Boston Museum School of Fine Arts. For 40 years he owned and operated his own graphic design studio, Hammond Design Assoc. Inc. He has won many awards for his art and design skills including New York Art Directors, Boston Art Directors, New Hampshire Graniteers, and many other national and regional graphic design and advertising associations.
The ‘Pigs in a Poke’ collection was a four-page article in the national publication ‘Pastel Journal,’ and a featured presentation on ABC’s Chronicle. Hammond has also written and published two books, 'Pigs in a Poke Collection #1,' and 'Pigs in a Poke Collection #2.'
For information, contact the VynnArt Art Gallery at 603-279-0557.
