ROCHESTER — Join Vouchers for Veterans on Sunday, June 9 at Smitty’s Cinema, 603 W. Main St. in Tilton, from 11 a.m. until the last showing at 6 p.m., for a day at the movies. The Barnstead Farmers Market will be handing out vouchers to purchase $11 tickets at the box office, or visit the Barnstead Farmers Market Facebook page for access to vouchers. Vouchers for Veterans will receive $5.50 for each voucher redeemed.
In the month of September, all Belknap County Veterans can visit the Barnstead Farmers Market in Center Barnstead every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon to receive $20 to shop at the market.
For more information, call Lori Mahar at 603-269-2329, or visit vouchersforveterans.org to make a secure, tax-deductible donation. Checks, with Belknap County marked in the memo line, may be sent to P.O. Box 42, Rochester, NH 03866-0042. All donations to Vouchers for Veterans are tax exempt.
For more information about Vouchers for Veterans, visit vouchersforveterans.org.
