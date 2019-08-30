BARNSTEAD — All Belknap County veterans are invited to bring identification to the Barnstead Farmers’ Market, 96 Maple St., any Saturday in September between 9 a.m. and noon, to receive $20 in vouchers for market purchases. This program is not based on need, but rather a small token of the community’s gratitude for veterans’ military service.
Identification can be a DD-214, Active Duty Card, medical picture identification from Veterans Affairs, or a current New Hampshire driver’s license with the veteran designation. Veterans also need proof of residency.
Vouchers for Veterans operates only in September, as that is the month the farmers have an abundance of fresh vegetables and fruits for sale, and many regular market customers have left the state after their summer vacations as their children return to school. By offering vouchers in September, the market stays vibrant, the veterans can choose from a huge variety, and the money stays in the community.
Visit vouchersforveterans.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.