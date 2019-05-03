PLYMOUTH — Members of the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative will be receiving ballots, as voting opens May 9 for four seats on the company’s board of directors.
Members have until Friday, June 7, at 4:30 p.m. to return their completed paper or electronic ballots. A postage-paid return envelope is included with each mailed ballot. Every member will also have an opportunity to cast their vote on a secure, online portal. Winners of the election will be announced at the 80th Annual Meeting of Members, to be held at 6 p.m. on June 13, at the Merrill Place Conference Center at Plymouth State University. All members are welcome to attend.
Six candidates are seeking election this year to four seats on the Co-op’s 11-member board. The candidates were nominated by the NHEC Nominating Committee, which reviews the qualifications of each candidate and recommends who would best contribute to the successful operation of the cooperative. All candidates are members of the cooperative.
This year’s candidates include Alana Albee of Center Tuftonboro, Harry Blood of Moultonborough, Sharon Davis of Campton, Carolyn Kedersha of Melvin Village, Thomas Mongeon of Rumney and Mark Portu of Lincoln. NHEC members are receiving statements from the candidates in support of their candidacies along with a ballot.
Ballot counting will take place Monday, June 10, at cooperative headquarters. Newly-elected board members will be seated immediately following the annual meeting on June 13, and will serve three-year terms.
For more information about the election process, visit www.nhec.com/board-of-directors/director-election-process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.