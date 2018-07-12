MEREDITH — The Meredith Parks and Recreation Department is seeking volunteers to join the recently established Senior Activity Committee, formed to help the department add new recreation program offerings and services for senior adults. The department hosted a community forum on the topic in December 2017 and is seeking help to implement some of the ideas that were shared by those who participated.
Currently the Meredith Parks and Recreation Department provides space at the Community Center for seniors to meet, socialize, and enjoy morning coffee 5 days per week from 8:00AM-2:30PM. In addition the department offers programming for seniors such as Walk Fit, Monthly Movies, Blood Pressure and
Foot Clinics in partnership with the Lakes Region Visiting Nurses Association, Free Computer Classes in partnership with the Meredith Public Library, Strength and Balance Class, Senior Exercise Class, and Zumba. The Hooks and Needles crocheting and knitting group also meets in the senior space at the Meredith Community Center.
Anyone interested in joining the Senior Activity Committee should contact Parks and Recreation Director Vint Choiniere at 603-279-8197 or via email at vchoiniere@meredithnh.org. The first meeting of the Senior Activity Committee is scheduled for July 18 at 9:30 a.m. at the Meredith Community Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.