Volunteers paint hallways at Paul Smith School
FRANKLIN — On Jan. 19, a group of volunteers including vendors NW Painting & Handyman Service, owned by Nick Wright, and RollingGreens Property Management, owned by Spencer Julbert, came together to give two of the hallways at Paul Smith Elementary School a fresh coat of paint.
The volunteers and companies that donated their time to help the school improve their building were greatly appreciated.
