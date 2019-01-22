LACONIA — The American Cancer Society is seeking committee members and volunteers to be a part of the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event scheduled for Oct. 6. Community volunteers help lead and organize the event, with the support of staff. From assisting with planning the annual event to taking part the day-of, there are various volunteer opportunities for interested community members. Come Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 6 p.m. to Lakes Region General Hospital for more information about how to get involved. Contact Kathy Metz at 512-490.8787 or kathy.metz@cancer.org for more information about getting involved.
