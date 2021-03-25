The next volunteer opportunity is preparing for the Belknap County Conservation District spring plant sale April 30-May 2. Throughout the month of April, volunteers are needed to pack up this year's record number of plant orders.
To volunteer, sign up online:
For more information on this Volunteer Program reach out to bccdvolunteer@gmail.com
For other Belknap County Conservation District activities check www.belknapccd.org or contact Lisa Morin at 603-527-5880
