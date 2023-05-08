 PLYMOUTH — American Red Cross of Northern New England volunteers, alongside the Plymouth Fire Department and New Hampshire Electric Co-op, installed 101 free smoke alarms for 29 homes during a home fire safety event on recently in Ashland, Campton, Holderness, Thornton and Plymouth.

“We are grateful to everyone who supported today’s rally-day event to help keep our neighbors safe from home fires,” said Erv Connary, disaster program manager volunteer partner, Northern New Hampshire. “We don’t know emergencies will strike, but we can give people the tools to help prevent and prepare for these tragedies. Today’s efforts will make a lasting difference to help save lives and protect those who are most vulnerable.”

