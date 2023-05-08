PLYMOUTH — American Red Cross of Northern New England volunteers, alongside the Plymouth Fire Department and New Hampshire Electric Co-op, installed 101 free smoke alarms for 29 homes during a home fire safety event on recently in Ashland, Campton, Holderness, Thornton and Plymouth.
“We are grateful to everyone who supported today’s rally-day event to help keep our neighbors safe from home fires,” said Erv Connary, disaster program manager volunteer partner, Northern New Hampshire. “We don’t know emergencies will strike, but we can give people the tools to help prevent and prepare for these tragedies. Today’s efforts will make a lasting difference to help save lives and protect those who are most vulnerable.”
Home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster, claiming seven lives (mostly children and the elderly), every day across the country — and injuring more than 30. But working smoke alarms can cut that risk of dying in a home fire by half. Here in New Hampshire, the Red Cross responded to 161 home fires in 2022, assisting 668 Granite Staters. So far this year, the Red Cross has provided critical support to 216 Granite Staters following 58 home fires.
Saturday’s smoke alarm installation event is a critical part of the national Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which has helped save at least 1,664 lives — including three in New Hampshire — since launching in October 2014. Locally during this time, the Red Cross of Northern New England and local partners have installed more than 9,075 free smoke alarms and made more than 3,297 households safer across the state.
Visit redcross.org/EndHomeFiresNNE to learn more, sign up for your free smoke alarm(s) or make a donation to the Red Cross to help people prepare for, respond to and recover from home fires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.