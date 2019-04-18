LACONIA — A group of volunteers from Lakes Region Builders & Remodelers Association helped a local Veteran by building a ramp for him to gain easier access to his home.
The project was brought to LRBRA’s attention by Service Link, who specializes in finding sources for Veterans needing help. Service Link reached out Gregory Page from Meredith Village Savings Bank, a LRBRA member, to see if he knew anyone that could build a ramp for a Veteran at a reasonable price.
“The job went very well. The teamwork was unbelievable, especially considering it’s the first time we’ve all worked with each other. And it was fun,” said Page.
Lakes Region Builders & Remodelers Association is part of New Hampshire Home Builders Association who also runs the nonprofit Hammers For Vets.
To learn more about helping eligible Veterans and their families through the Hammer for Veterans Program, visit builderscarenh.com.
