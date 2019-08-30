RSVP’s volunteer medical transportation program for the elderly provides more than just a ride. It provides transportation to health care that improves health outcomes and limits unnecessary expenses, such as hospitalization. It enables older adults to age in place and remain living independently in their own home for as long as possible. It contributes to the ability of older adults to retain their dignity, and provides an opportunity for socialization. Volunteers not only drive elders to their appointments, but also accompany them to their appointments, treatments or other medical events and many times serves as an extra set of eyes and ears to recognize other areas of need or declining health, and may even help relay a doctor’s orders. The volunteer driver acts as a surrogate member of the family when they are not able to drive, gives relief for working caregivers who usually need to take time from work for medical appointments, and serves as a trusted voice in the care of elder family members.
Volunteer drivers needed for RSVP medical transportation program
NORTH CONWAY — Carroll County RSVP has an urgent need for volunteer medical transportation drivers. The demand for rides presently exceeds the supply of volunteer drivers. Anyone who has a few hours each week willing to share their time and vehicle to help meet the medical transportation needs of the elderly in the community is encouraged to call. Reach RSVP at 603-356-9331, or email info.ccrsvp@gmail.com. Based on preference, volunteers may provide local trips in the community, or long-distance trips to Concord, Dover, Manchester, Portsmouth, Rochester, Somersworth, Scarborough, Portland, or Boston. Volunteer drivers are reimbursed for miles driven.
