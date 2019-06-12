LACONIA — GOT LUNCH! Laconia needs delivery volunteers for the summer. Deliveries are made every Monday for 10 weeks, and take 90 minutes for each two-person team. There will be a safety and informational meeting on Friday, June 14, at 5 p.m. in the basement of the Congregational Church. With enough participants, delivery volunteers would only be scheduled every other week.
Bring a copy of automobile insurance and driver’s license. Copies of a liability waiver will be available at the meeting, or download a copy by visiting gotlunchlaconia.org and bring it.
GOT LUNCH! deliveries begin Monday, June 24, and end Monday, Aug. 26.
