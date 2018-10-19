Volunteer day for Wetlands Walk at Gunstock Mountain Oct. 27
GILFORD — Volunteers are needed on Saturday, Oct. 27 to help at the Wetlands Walk wheelchair accessible boardwalk and nature trail at Gunstock Mountain Resort. Tasks range from simple ones to carpentry.
The volunteer event will be from 9 a.m.-noon, and then break for lunch. To reserve a lunch, email Jan at WetlandsWalk@myfairpoint.net by Oct. 25, or call the Belknap County Conservation District office at 603-527-5880. Volunteers are also welcome to stop by to help for as much time as they are able.
The rain date is the following Saturday, Nov. 3, and all who sign up will be notified by email. Volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Interested participants who cannot attend can sign up to receive information about future volunteer dates.
Volunteer time and donations from local stores count as a match toward the grant received from the New England Rivers and Forest Foundation for repairs and habitat improvement for trout, American woodcock and more.
County Day at Gunstock is also happening Oct. 27. Belknap County residents can visit www.gunstock/events for details.
