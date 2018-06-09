LACONIA — Vista Foods of Laconia and EM Heath Supermarket in Center Harbor are among the stores participating in the Double Up Food Bucks program that is helping those on fixed budgets purchase healthy food.
Double Up matches the value of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program spent on fresh fruits and vegetables. Participating sites commit to track and support local produce sources each year, ensuring that Double Up also benefits area farmers.
Customers will get 50 percent off any fresh produce purchased with SNAP benefits, up to $10 a day. They must ask for Double Up at the register before they swipe their EBT card. The discount will be automatically deducted from their bill at the register.
Double Up runs through Dec. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.