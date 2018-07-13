GILFORD — Visiting Angels, a private-duty home care agency, is offering free classes on senior care and dementia care at Gilford Professional Park 401 Gilford Avenue, Unit 208.
Light refreshments will be served and each participate will walk away with a free book, “Taking Care of Mom & Dad, A Beginners Guide to Caring for Your Parents.”
For more information, call 603-366-1993.
