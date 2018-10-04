WOLFEBORO — Global Awareness Local Action is looking to establish a community makerspace at 23 Bay St., the former site of Wolfeboro Power Equipment, which the local nonprofit group purchased last fall.
Working with a grant from the Northern Borders Regional Commission, matched by a successful grassroots fundraising campaign, the effort attracted more than 70 people to the Wolfeboro Town Hall for the first of two community-wide visioning nights. The next one, on Oct. 9, will summarize the comments generated for a follow-up session that will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at All Saint’s Church in Wolfeboro.
Those who are brand new to the concept of a makerspace will have an opportunity to learn about the initiative. Each makerspace is different, based on local residents' interests and needs.
A team of architects will generate floor plans based upon the visioning sessions. The design team comprises Leslie Benson, principal of Leslie Benson Designs; Steve Hoffman of d/b/A, and Scott Simons Architects, all based in Portland, Maine.
The session is open to the public, with light food and refreshments provided, as well as a supervised “kids' corner” to help make the event more accessible for families. Both year-round residents and visitors are encouraged to attend.
